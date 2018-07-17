Jude Law Says His Dumbledore Is Gay, But Audiences Won’t See Anything About It

The upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, was an opportunity for the Harry Potter universe to finally bring J.K. Rowling's reveal that Dumbledore was gay to life. However, in January, director David Yates said that we would not be seeing any of the character's sexuality on screen. This is puzzling, since fans now know (courtesy of Rowling) that Dumbledore had a relationship with the titular character. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jude Law, who will be playing the younger Dumbledore in the upcoming sequel, confirmed his sexuality, but also confirmed Yates's earlier sentiments.
"Jo Rowling revealed some years back that Dumbledore was gay. That was a question I actually asked Jo and she said, yes, he’s gay," Law told the outlet. "But as with humans, your sexuality doesn’t necessarily define you; he’s multifaceted. I suppose the question is: How is Dumbledore’s sexuality depicted in this film?"
That answer is a little more complicated. While Law admits it's not overtly addressed, he says that doesn't mean it never will be.
"What you got to remember this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time," he said. "You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come. We learn a little about [Dumbledore’s] past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once."
The Crimes Of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16.
