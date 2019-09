Jude Law Says His Dumbledore Is Gay, But Audiences Won’t See Anything About It

"What you got to remember this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time," he said. "You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come . We learn a little about [Dumbledore’s] past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once."