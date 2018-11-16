Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Is About As Magical As Dudley Dursley

In fact, The Crimes Of Grindelwald could have been fascinating if it had recentered away from Grindelwald and a genealogical mystery that doesn’t pay off, and focused instead on the people the magical community chooses to reject. People like Nagini, and, the orphan/Obscurial from the previous movie who somehow survived his onscreen death and made it to Paris, or Jacob and would-be fiancée Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), whose relationship is doomed to fail because of cruel laws that prevent intermarriage between No-Majs and wizards. Queenie’s journey to the dark side is this movie’s least explored, could-be-best plotline. Instead, we get a lot of that magical tiger thing that Newt is obsessed with.