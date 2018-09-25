Is This The Only Hint We're Getting About Dumbledore & Grindelwald's Relationship?

As beloved and wonderful as J.K. Rowling is, she has never been the kind of writer to give readers and audiences everything they want all at once. It should be no surprise, then, that the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is still just giving us the barest tease of the tragic love story between Dumbledore and Grindelwald.
In the trailer, which premiered on Tuesday morning, we hear Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) asking Dumbledore (Jude Law) why the elder wizard can't kill the titular villain (Johnny Depp) himself.
"I cannot move against Grindelwald," he answers. "It has to be you."
Advertisement
As he says this, we see a flashback to when Dumbledore was an even younger man. But this isn't just any flashback, it's when Dumbledore looked into the Mirror of Erised, which shows the viewer the "deepest, most desperate desire of our hearts" as the wizard once told Harry Potter and his friends. That deepest desire appears in the form of actor Jamie Campbell Bower, a.k.a. the young Grindelwald.
So, is this revelation going to be all we see of them as lovers? That's possible. We already heard from both Law and director David Yates that the Dumbledore's sexuality won't be explicitly shown in this movie.
"You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come," Law told Entertainment Weekly earlier this summer. "We learn a little about [Dumbledore’s] past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once."
Some in this movie, more in the rest. https://t.co/EtXX2V6CYv— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018
That was disappointing for many fans. On Tuesday, Rowling at least gave them some hope that there would be more to come. In response to a Twitter follower asking if we would learn more about this troubled relationship in The Crimes of Grindelwald, she responded, "Some in this movie, more in the rest."
Advertisement