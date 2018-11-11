It may not be the millions that major leaguers like Anna Delvey and the McScammer racked up, but J.K. Rowling’s former personal assistant is keeping the summer of scams alive.
The Harry Potter author has filed a lawsuit against 35-year-old Amanda Donaldson, claiming she spent over $30,000 of Rowling’s money (£23,696.32, to be exact) between February 2014 and April 2017. The BBC reports that Donaldson allegedly charged numerous shopping sprees to Rowling’s credit card before being fired last year for “gross misconduct.”
Per the BBC, Donaldson has denied the claims.
But things are looking less than magical for her case since Rowling came to court with receipts. Donaldson allegedly treated herself to some, erm, relatable purchases (although we never, ever endorse scamming beloved children’s book authors in order to treat yo self). She spent an estimated $1,900 (£1,482) on luxury candles from Jo Malone, $4,700 (£3,629) on makeup (those Sephora runs can add up), and around $2,100 (£1,636) at Starbucks. She also allegedly used Rowling’s money to pay for baked goods and meals, bought a pair of cats, and stole nearly $8,800 (£7,742) in foreign cash.
According to Rowling’s suit, Donaldson was responsible for buying items for the author’s business and personal affairs. In that capacity, Donaldson had access to Rowling’s credit cards and a safe, and she was required to submit statements and receipts once a month to Rowling’s accountants. Rowling’s team picked up on some discrepancies last February and suspended Donaldson.
Along with personal expenditures, Rowling’s legal claim also says Donaldson cashed in on stolen Harry Potter merchandise, specifically: a motorized Hogwarts Express worth about $600 (£467.56), a Tales of Beedle The Bard set worth more than $500 (£395), and a Harry Potter Wizard Collection worth nearly a whopping $2,900 (£2231.76).
