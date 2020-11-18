33 Gifts To Get The Runner In Your Life

Every runner is different but in general, they tend to be very particular about their gear. Over their years spent pounding the pavement, they can become partial to a particular sock that doesn't cause blisters, or a certain sneaker model, or a favorite (actually supportive) sports bra, or the only fuel that won’t make their stomach upset during their half-marathon training.
So, trying to buy a gift for a runner who knows exactly what they need can feel like you're being set up for failure. But you shouldn’t let their hyper-specific needs dissuade you from gifting them something really great this year — because the truth is they probably want new running stuff, anyways.
If you're stumped, ahead are some gift ideas that will help you get inside the head of a runner. From sneakers to clothing, there's bound to be something that they love.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.