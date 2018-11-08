Since creating hard-core Instagram buzz with its original coffee scrub, Frank Body has kicked out a stream of cool updates on the instant classic. But even when introducing glitter-flecked and whipped versions of the exfoliator, one thing remained the same: coffee was at the core (and with it, an inevitable ring of sludge around the tub that made us pine for a budget that would allow housekeeping services).
Today, the brand launches a major departure, releasing a limited-edition body scrub without a bean in sight. The Green Tease scrub taps caffeine and antioxidant-charged green tea, along with honey, avocado oil, ginger, and licorice root (and, yes, coffee seed oil). Thanks to tea leaf grounds and a helping of sugar, the cruelty-free scrub offers a decidedly less messy take on nailing soft skin.
Advertisement
The release is proving that we have an equal appetite for the green go-go juice as we do java (when it comes to our skin, anyway), because the scrub is poised for a global sell out, thanks to a pre-order waitlist has climbed to more than 5,000 people in just a week's time. In other words, if you want to see how Frank Body does tea, you've got to act fast. As of now, the brand has no plans to extend the limited-edition run. But it's sending a Hail Mary for anyone who misses the boat on today's online launch: A limited supply will also be available at Ulta Beauty starting November 11.
In another sweet surprise, the scrub comes packaged with one of five tarot cards (which read more like fortunes) to inspire a laugh, if not a deeper level of self care. One, dubbed "The Zombie", predicts what you'd do in a Zombie Apocalypse. But jokes aside, setting weekly intentions while procuring baby smooth skin may be the best new way to spill the tea.
Advertisement