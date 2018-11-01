Ariana Grande Shared Her Own Subtle Tribute To Mac Miller During His Celebration Of Life Show

This week, musicians came together at Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life to pay tribute to rapper Mac Miller (born Malcolm McCormick). The successful young rapper passed away in September at age 26.
Wednesday’s benefit concert opened with a photo montage of Miller. In childhood videos, the late rapper was already expressing a passion for music. A series of celebrities paid tribute with touching performances, including John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, and Travis Scott. Others, including Lil Wayne and Tyler the Creator, sent in video tributes.
Musicians repeatedly emphasized Miller’s kindness and his artistic talent. Donald Glover called the late rapper “a necessary light,” and G-Eazy said Miller was always there for him. Others called him "Superman" and "a bright spark."
The concert was put on by Miller’s family and estate. Benefits went to The Mac Miller Circles Fund, a fund for youth art programs, part of the Pittsburgh Foundation.
While Ariana Grande did not attend the tribute, the Sweetener singer and Miller’s ex-girlfriend remembered him in her own way. She posted a picture of her wearing a sweatshirt that read ”I’m not a rapper,” identical to one Miller had worn before. In the photo, she cuddles with Miller’s dog Myron; she is believed to have taken care of the dog since the singer’s death.
Last week, Grande posted a video of Miller on her Instagram story. At the time of his death, she wrote that Miller was “her dearest friend.” “i adored you from the day i met you” the singer wrote, “and i always will.”
It’s clear from the tributes this Wednesday that Miller left a profound impact on the music industry. “The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” his mother said in a statement.
