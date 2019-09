Get Amped For The Best Books Of November

A curious convergence of fiction and reality happened to me during the Kavanaugh-Ford Senate public hearings in early September. At the time, I was reading Those Who Knew , a novel by Idra Novey out November 6. In the book, a woman cradles damning knowledge about a rising star politician. Lena and the politician, Victor, had been involved decades earlier, and Lena still remembers his violent treatment of her acutely. Does Lena come forward, even if she knows she might be squashed in the process, or does she remain silent?