November Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

Whoa. It's November. Where did this year go? Fine, we ask that every year around this time, but doesn't it feel like 2018 flew by? For us, that's because the year can be divided into two sections: the lead up to A Star Is Born (including the long wait for "Shallow" to drop), and watching the Star Is Born Oscar buzz start rumbling.
If you happen to have moved past A Star Is Born (and feel like you'll never love [another movie as much] again) and are saying, "Hey, what's next?" — first of all, how dare you? Go back and see A Star Is Born again. It just wants to take another look at you.
But really, if you're seeking new material, here's what the Refinery29 entertainment team recommends you check out this November.