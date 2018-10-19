We’ll never love another soundtrack this much again.
A Star is Born has been a hit with (weeping) audiences ever since its October 5th release. Not surprisingly, the film is getting plenty of Oscar buzz and even more praise for Lady Gaga and director and actor Bradley Cooper. But the film's original soundtrack is truly the star of the show.
“Shallow,” which was released as a single, has been topping the charts since its September release. And now we have another tune to obsess over after Apple Music dropped the video for “I’ll Never Love Again” Friday morning. The moving video draws from footage in the film, notably the scene in which Ally gives her heartrending performance.
A Star is Born songs held the top four slots on iTunes this week. The soundtrack also took number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the fifth time that Gaga has held the honor. She’s now the woman with the most Billboard chart-toppers this decade, surpassing Taylor Swift.
For fans who have been listening (or crying) to the soundtrack on repeat, nothing could be more satisfying than the new video.
