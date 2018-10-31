9 Halloween Beauty Sales That Are Better Than Free Candy

You're still hungover from Saturday's Halloween party. You have three more episodes of Hill House to get through. You already posted all your costume photos to Instagram. There are plenty of reasons to stay in tonight, and if you're still on the fence, allow us to give you one more: Online. Shopping.
Some seriously impressive beauty sales have magically appeared for fright night, giving us access to gift-worthy face masks, eye shadow palettes and skin care for less than a few drinks at a bar might cost. Among the goodies are Insta-famous face masks from I Dew Care, hero skin-care and makeup products from IT Cosmetics, and even slashed prices at KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics.
Of course, the devil is in the fine print: Some sales close as early as noon Pacific while others stretch on for a few days. Check out all the details ahead, along with our favorite picks to cash in on. Gift shopping while watching slasher films? It looks like we'll be trick-or-treating after all.