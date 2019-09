The Ending Of Hill House Was Originally Way Darker

The finale of The Haunting of Hill House was full of twists that give The Twilight Zone a run for its money. First, the opening sequence with Steve and his wife turned out to be a dream. Then, the four surviving siblings found themselves trapped in the Red Room. The mysterious locked room had been built up all season as the key to the house’s evil. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , director Mike Flanagan said that after so much suspense, he knew it had to contain something “really special.” Flanagan revealed that the Red Room was one of his favorite twists — and that it was almost even more central to the ending.