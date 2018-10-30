A Mother's Plea: My Transgender Daughter Will Not Be Erased

For almost 17 years I have been a mom: A working mom, then a stay-at-home mom, then a working mom again; a soccer mom at the fields every weekend; a concerned mom, worried about the day-to-day stuff like too much screen time and getting good grades; and I’m also a PFLAG mom, one of my most important roles advocating for, educating about, and supporting LGBTQ+ youth, especially my own daughter. And while this administration and others conspire to do all they can to dim her light, she still remains unafraid and empowered. So I will follow her lead. I will fight so that my daughter, and kids like her, aren’t erased or diminished or harmed. And I will ask you to join me by speaking out and letting transgender, non-binary, and intersex people know that you have their backs — and I will also ask you to join me in voting on November 6th (or earlier if you live in a place where early voting is an option) for leaders and legislation that support people like my daughter. Because she matters…and she will not be erased.