How Many Kids Actually Change Their Mind About Being Trans?

To be fair, The Atlantic article does mention that detransitioners are a minority and that transgender youth fair far better when their loved ones believe and support them. But the overall framing is still problematic. Consider, for a moment, if the story had been about ex-gays instead of detransitioners. A handful of people who claim they were able to change their sexuality ( through something like the power of God ) don't take away from the huge numbers of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people who still exist. Yet, hearing about people who were able to "choose" not to be gay bolsters anti-gay groups who believe that being queer is easily changeable. So a story like this, which focuses on the rare people who feel that their transitions were a mistake, could add credence to misguided arguments that people choose to be trans because it's trendy