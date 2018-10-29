Why Kim Kardashian Isn't Down With Kanye Wanting 7 Kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian run a multifaceted empire pretty smoothly — she flew to Tokyo to shoot his fashion campaign, okay? — but there is one area where they disagree. West wants seven kids. Kardashian doesn't. Kardashian, who is a mom of three, told friend Larsa Pippen on Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he's been "harassing" her for seven kids, but she's not as sure.
"Kanye wants to have more [kids]. He’s been harassing me," she admitted. "He's stuck on seven." She doesn't necessarily join him in this vision, though, in part because of the current cultural climate. "I could never, especially in the world we live in," she added, citing the recent school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. "It literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this."
Later in the episode, Kardashian and West attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., a rally that occurred earlier this year as a response to the Stoneman Douglas shooting.
The couple is also fresh off the birth of their most recent baby, a girl named Chicago, who was born via surrogate. Kardashian has been very open about the complications involved in her previous pregnancies with children North, 5, and Saint, 2. With the birth of Saint, Kardashian suffered placenta accreta, a condition that requires a doctor to scrape the edges of the placenta off the uterine wall. ("It was the most painful," Kardashian later told Elle magazine.) Thus, for their third child, Kardashian opted for a surrogate.
Seven children at this point seems unlikely — maybe, instead, West can just put on a production of the musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers?
