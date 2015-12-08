Kim Kardashian may have smoothly introduced the world to her second child, Saint West, with a stylish name announcement, but that doesn't mean his birth went smoothly. Like thousands of other women around the country, Kardashian suffered some complications — specifically, placenta accreta, the same issue she endured when pregnant with North West over two years ago, People reports. "She had a really tough birth because of the issues with her placenta," a source told the magazine. In an interview in November, Kardashian said that doctors had deemed her pregnancy high-risk, and that she was having major anxiety about it all.
Placenta accreta occurs when the placenta attaches to the uterine wall too deeply during pregnancy; the condition affected an average of 1 in 500 pregnancies in the U.S. from 1982- 2002, according to The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Kardashian was lucky enough to have access to multiple skilled doctors, but that is not the case for many women. Maybe Kim will use this as an opportunity to bring about increased awareness of placenta accreta and other complications that can arise.
Pregnancy sounds hard enough; having a long and painful childbirth sounds like the worst. But luckily, it all had a happy ending: Saint and his mom are healthy, and the kid is already wearing Yeezus Season 3.
