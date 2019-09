”When I was 7, all of my friends’ dads died in a mine fire [the Wilberg mine fire , which occurred in December 1984, was the most deadly coal-mine fire in Utah history]. My dad worked for the power plant, so he survived. A year or two later, everyone’s getting remarried again, and you’d talk about your ‘new Daddy’ and ‘old Daddy,’ because old Daddy’s dead. The horror of that was commonplace. I would sit there and think about my friends’ fathers. Where are their souls now? I couldn’t get it out of my head. It was a natural foray for me to go into this darker area. I was drawn to the scary, seedy underbelly.”