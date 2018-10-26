Roux: “I don’t believe in ghosts, but I have a lot of stories from my house that should make me believe in them. When I was really young, I saw a figure in my room. I awakened suddenly at night, and turned over to see this guy looking at my American Girl dolls. He was in uniform; standing, but bent a bit. Clearly looking at them. He seemed really sad. I did the only thing anyone could do: Put the cover over my head and hope he would go away.”