Where To Find Every Zodiac Sign In A Horror Movie

If we had our druthers, we'd never ever encounter a ghost, monster, killer, or any other horror movie entity in real life. But that doesn't mean we don't have a blast watching such villains wreak havoc from the safety of our own homes.
One of the most oddly comforting things about scary movies is that, once you get acquainted with the types of characters and tropes that usually appear in them, you can figure out how they'll end: who will survive, who will turn on the others, and who, ultimately, is the real monster. And, if you look closely, these common characters each fit the personality type associated with one of the signs of the Zodiac.
Whether you're a horror fan or a proud scaredy cat, once you realize Hannibal Lecter is a total Leo or Van Helsing is definitely a Sagittarius, you'll start to view even the most frightening figures of horror in a whole new (astrological) light.