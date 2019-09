HBO May Have Just Changed Sex On TV Forever

This is the first instance in which the Time's Up effect appears to have changed something fundamental about the moviemaking process. This is in part due to The Deuce's unique position. A show about sex work and power, it was already having the conversations that the New York Times Harvey Weinstein exposé inspired. Then, one of its key players was accused of sexual misconduct — James Franco, faced with accusation s, found himself in the center of the conversation. Franco denied all allegations through his lawyer and proceeded to apologize on various late-night shows. He appeared in the second season of The Deuce despite the accusations, and it seems that the intimacy coordinator might be integral to this decision. One of the accusations against Franco claimed that he'd removed a plastic guard over an actor's body parts during an intimate scene. Incidentally, this is one of Rodis' tasks on set — she ensures that actors have everything they need to remain comfortable, which sometimes means she provides nude thongs or creative covers for actors' bodies