New York & Co Pulled Necklace Resembling A Noose From Stores

#linkinbio — What does this look like to you? — On October 17, employees at the @nyandcompany at the Lexington Avenue flagship location noticed a new accessory item on the store shelves. It was made of several rose gold ropes and fashioned into what was very clearly a noose. Everyone who saw the item recoiled and couldn't believe the company had authorized such offensive merchandise. It’s common knowledge that the noose has always been a deadly weapon and a symbol of intimidation used by white supremacist hate groups like the klu klux klan all over the country to take the lives of African Americans and those that worked for equality and freedom. Hangings and lynchings haven't ceased in this country, and the current climate makes tactics of intimidation all the more apparent. A large number of NY&Co's employees and customer clientele are individuals of color - even the celebrity models are women of color, @gabunion and @evamendes. The store managers at the Lexington Ave location agreed that the item was offensive and removed it from the floor. We called and wrote NY&Co Human Resources, Customer Service and even Loss Prevention to no avail. We can't wait. Nooses are being sold. We demand that this item, called the "y-necklace" in the merchandising system, be removed from all of the NY&Co shelves nationwide and be recalled to be destroyed immediately. We demand that NY&Co demonstrate more responsibility as a company. Nooses are not accessories. Tactics of fear and intimidation will not be sold as novelty necklaces, no matter who leads this country. If New York and Company truly values its employees and consumers, we demand that they prove it. #NYCoNoose #DoBetterNYCo