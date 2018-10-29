Even the most frugal shopper can routinely overspend at Sephora. Nothing quite compares to the horror that is watching your checkout total jump up to $158 with a single cart you painstakingly whittled down to the new Urban Decay Cherry eyeshadow palette, Drunk Elephant's Babyfacial brighting mask, and a bottle of Olaplex shampoo. You know, just the basics. If you can relate, there's a good chance you're already a card-carrying member of the Sephora Insider Rewards Program and about to nab the biggest deals of the year right when you need it most: before the holidays.
Ready for all the details? Over the next few weeks, Sephora will be offering its most loyal shoppers an exclusive 20% off promotion on everything — which is huge — and also means that all three tiers of the rewards program will reap the benefits. Starting with the most elite VIB Rouge members — those who spend over $1000 annually — this Friday, November 2, through Monday November 5, you'll receive 20% off all your beauty purchases both in-store and online when you use the code 'ROUGEBONUS' at checkout.
Sephora VIB members (those who spend a yearly minimum of $350) and Beauty Insiders (anyone signed up for Sephora's loyalty program) will get in on the savings later in November, according to Sephora, but the specific details have yet to be released. We'll be sure to update this post with the new offers when those details are made public.
For now, we've rounded up the best-selling Sephora products, across all categories, on everyone's wishlist this year — so you VIB Rouge shoppers can snag the best of the best while it's all on sale.
