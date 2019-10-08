This Pumpkin-Decorating Trend Is Perfect For Small-Space Living

With Halloween just around the corner and Thanksgiving coming soon after, it's time to think about how you're going to decorate your home with a festive fall aesthetic. Unfortunately, not all of us have stoops we can deck out with full-sized carved pumpkins. Some of our apartments are even too small to display a standard 10-pound carving pumpkin inside. Perhaps that's why miniature pumpkin decoration ideas have become so popular in recent years.
Many of the mini pumpkin-decorating ideas on Pinterest call for paint and require no carving so your creations can last all the way through to Black Friday. Plus, the best part is the mini pumpkin projects will add an autumnal pop to your home without taking up too much precious space.
Take a look ahead to see some of the most-saved mini pumpkin decor ideas on Pinterest this season. The following pins should get your creative juices flowing just in time for Halloween.