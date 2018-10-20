This Is How You Ex: Mandy Moore & Wilmer Valderrama Share A Halloween Tradition

Who says exes can’t be friends? Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama were a teen star couple 16 years ago, and now their friendship is total #exgoals.
On Friday, the pair teamed up for their annual Halloween tradition, an outing to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Moore shared videos of the spooky night out to her Instagram story, confirming that celebrities are just as scared as anyone else of being chased by chainsaw-wielding pumpkin monsters.
This is the second reunion for Valderrama and Moore within a week. On Saturday, the pair bumped into each other at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and shared a cheeky picture of Valderrama planting a kiss on Moore’s cheek.
Moore, who is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, and Valderrama are living proof that there doesn’t have to be bad blood once you move on romantically. They even managed to bury the hatchet about old childish fights. Back in 2006, Valderrama made crude remarks to Howard Stern about his sex life with Moore. Moore claimed that she and her teenage beau never had sex, telling Stern she was disappointed, “Because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him — it was so uncharacteristic.”
The pair is a stark contrast to Moore’s relationship with her ex-husband Ryan Adams. Moore has said that their marriage was unhealthy, telling People, "I wasn't a participant in my own life for a while." Earlier this month, Adams responded to a recent tweet of Moore’s by joking that he couldn’t even remember marrying her. Cue the eye rolls.
At least Moore and Valderrama have managed to put the past behind them and are showing the world how to properly ex with their adorable ex-adventures. They’re tied neck-in-neck with Chris Evans and Jenny Slate for friendliest exes, after Evans claimed his ex is his “favorite human.”
