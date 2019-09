The horror genre may lend itself easily to the October 31 celebration of spooky, but for many, it’s not movies like Friday the 13th, Scream, or even Halloween that reigns supreme over the fall holiday season. Though it was released in July of 1993 (rather than the much more sensible October), Hocus Pocus has earned its place as the not-so-frightening Halloween movie that pretty much everyone can enjoy.