The horror genre may lend itself easily to the October 31 celebration of spooky, but for many, it’s not movies like Friday the 13th, Scream, or even Halloween that reigns supreme over the fall holiday season. Though it was released in July of 1993 (rather than the much more sensible October), Hocus Pocus has earned its place as the not-so-frightening Halloween movie that pretty much everyone can enjoy.
And why shouldn't we wax poetic about the Kenny Ortega flick? It’s spooky but funny; nostalgia-inducing but not dated; campy but not overly cheeze. For all these reasons and more, Hocus Pocus is the perfect movie to watch in anticipation of Halloween — and now, Freeform is throwing a much-needed party in order to honor it.
In celebration of Hocus Pocus’ 25th anniversary, Freeform (who recently stepped up its game by expanding its annual 13 Nights of Halloween into 31 spooktacular nights) is inviting fans to a party.
Okay, so the cable channel is inviting fans to watch a party, which — if Hocus Pocus is your holiday go-to — you’ll definitely want to do.
Titled Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, the event will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Hamilton’s Jordan Fisher, and feature exclusive interviews with all of the witchy Sanderson sisters. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najima will be in attendance, hopefully to answer all of our burning questions about that virgin candle theory.
In addition, the special will feature musical performances by stars like Descendants’ Dove Cameron, Jordin Sparks, and upcoming Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists actress Sofia Carson. A costume contest will also be held, and ideally, someone will go as my dream Halloween costume: Billy the Zombie.
Midler appeared in a promo for the event, evoking her spellbinding Sanderson sister character Winifred.
The Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash airs on October 20 at 8:15 p.m.
