Photographic Proof That John Krasinski Is The New Glow-Up King

Sorry to break it to longtime fans of The Office, but John Krasinski is not Jim Halpert, no matter how much we wish he was. He doesn't live in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He isn't married to a woman named Pam. And, no, he doesn't sell paper. But despite our love for the character that made him famous, Krasinski's IRL story is actually a lot more interesting.
Most Krasinski fans would say he had a record year. He directed, co-wrote, and acted (alongside his wife Emily Blunt) in A Quiet Place. He also landed a TV show, pulled more pranks on Jimmy Kimmel, and announced the sequel to his blockbuster hit. However, we're not here to celebrate any of that — no matter how impressive it is. We're here to acknowledge the glow-up we never saw coming.
Yes, most people would call Jonah Hill the glow-up M.V.P. of the year, but there's someone else to consider the next time you're walking down memory lane: Krasinski. Ten years ago he was simply the lanky 20-something who was a borderline townie on TV, now he's a movie star with a really great beard. You can't deny it: he just might have the best beauty evolution in Hollywood.
Keep clicking for the photo evidence.