The Office may be over, but Jim and Pam live on. Sort of. If nothing else, we at least have evidence of John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer hanging out.



The two actors had a reunion last night after Fischer went to see her former-co-star perform in Dry Powder at the Public Theater in New York. (Krasinski stars in the play opposite Claire Danes and Hank Azaria.)



Krasinski posted a photo of the meetup on Instagram, calling Fischer a "rabid theater fan." Their goofy smiles are just too much.



