The Office may be over, but Jim and Pam live on. Sort of. If nothing else, we at least have evidence of John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer hanging out.
The two actors had a reunion last night after Fischer went to see her former-co-star perform in Dry Powder at the Public Theater in New York. (Krasinski stars in the play opposite Claire Danes and Hank Azaria.)
Krasinski posted a photo of the meetup on Instagram, calling Fischer a "rabid theater fan." Their goofy smiles are just too much.
Back in January, Fischer spoke about her bond with Krasinski, making a statements that created a bit of a stir. "John and I have real chemistry. There is a real part of me that’s Pam, and a real part of him that’s Jim. And those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another," she said on Watch What Happens Live. "But in real life we aren’t totally Pam and totally Jim, so in real life we’re not the perfect match. So it’s a really complicated thing, but he was like a type of spouse that I had for a long time. He was my partner, and we will always be close because of it."
Krasinski, however, told The Daily Beast that her comment about them being "genuinely in love" was "wildly misquoted or taken out of context."
Well, it's clear that they are still buddies at least, and for that we are grateful.
