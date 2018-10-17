Is There Something In The CW Water? The Network's Cutest Couples

The CW has a reputation for creating ships fans can't help but obsess over. It is, after all, the network that gave us Gossip Girl's Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester). It's also the one that created the infamous One Tree Hill love triangle between Peyton (Hilarie Burton), Lucas (Chad Michael Murray), and Brooke (Sophia Bush). In 2018, the world is loving Riverdale's Southside Serpent queen Betty (Lili Reinhart) and her literary king Jughead (Cole Sprouse).
The powerful TV ships may be the thing that fans go crazy over, but off camera, The CW seems to be quite the matchmaker. We haven't actually looked at any line graphs, but it seems that stars on CW shows hook up at a much higher rate than other networks. Or maybe it's just that fans are far more invested in the personal lives of stars who already know how to do on-camera romance really well?
While it's important to remember that the people we see on television aren't actually their characters (and that their love lives are often very different, and private), it's hard not to notice just how many CW stars have paired off. Which TV actors found their co-stars appealing off camera? Here are some of the most famous pairings.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.