All The Signs That Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Were Ending Their Engagement

The day I thought would never come is here. Or, at least, the day I never thought would come until 2019. On Sunday, TMZ and People reported that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande had called off their whirlwind engagement, bringing their five-month romance to a possible close (it's possible they haven't fully broken up — I still have hope!). This news comes after a rough couple months for Grande, who recently suffered the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Since then, she's been taking some time for herself, limiting her use of social media and public appearances. That's why it may have been hard to see the end.
When the couple first kicked off, it felt like you couldn't look anywhere without their love being on full display. There were paparazzi photos, Instagram comments, and even a whole entire song dedicated to their relationship. Then, when Saturday Night Live premiered, Grande was all Davidson could talk about. So what went wrong in the past week that caused them to call it quits?
In retrospect, there were actually more signs that you think that this summer romance was hitting some bumps. Ahead, the five major clues that their engagement was coming to an end.