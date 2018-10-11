Still, I can't help but think there are a few problems with this theory. For one thing — it's a little bit obvious. If it is true, why not tell us that Baker is definitively Spencer's dad? It would raise the stakes for the audience, as we know exactly why the coach needs to keep this monumental secret from everyone in his life: It would destroy his family, as he has a son Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) who is just about Spencer's age. (This is also the basic premise of The CW's One Tree Hill.)