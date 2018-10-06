Carrie Underwood Proudly Shows Off Her Scar In A Throwback Selfie

In Love Wins, Carrie Underwood hopes that hate “will all fade away,” but there’s one thing she’s not so concerned about fading: her scar.
Underwood posted a throwback picture to Instagram on Friday of her colorful makeup from filming the Love Wins music video. The close-up selfie proudly displays the facial scar from her accident last year, when a fall outside her Nashville home resulted in 40-50 stitches.
After fending off plastic surgery rumors, Underwood is ready to focus on her music, not her appearance.
But, she has learned some valuable lessons about self-worth from the experience. The singer told Redbook, “Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn.”
She left the magazine with some very sage words of wisdom for young girls: “We’re all insecure; that’s just called being human. I feel like the most important thing to realize is that even people who seem to be super confident have insecurities that they are dealing with.
“Honestly, you just do the best you can. Don’t worry about things you can’t change.”
