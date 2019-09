Carrie Underwood Is Done Talking About Her Scars

Underwood hid from the public while she recovered from a nasty fall from November 2017 to April of this year and, when she returned, the public took a magnifying glass to her face, searching for proof of the accident. In the weeks since she officially returned to the spotlight with "Cry Pretty," Underwood has tried — and failed, kind of — to shake the interest in her scars (or lack thereof). In an interview with Hoda Kotb for The Today Show, Kotb told Underwood, "I'm looking at you and I feel like you look the same," Kotb told Underwood in May . "Like, I feel like you look the same."