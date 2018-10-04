Forget Cauliflower! Trader Joe's Introduced Butternut Squash Pizza Crust For Fall

Step aside cauliflower because a new kind of pizza crust has arrived. As part of its extensive collection of seasonal fall products, Trader Joe's recently introduced Butternut Squash Pizza Crust, and it's the first time we've ever seen such a thing.
We first came across the new kind of frozen pizza crust on the popular Trader Joe's Instagram fan account @traderjoeslist. According to the package, a photo of which was shared by the account, the crust is made with butternut squash, corn flour, olive oil, and salt, and it's 100% gluten-free.
Though the product is officially being classified as pizza crust, the back of the package suggests other ways to use the butternut squash item. It reads, "Garnish it with your favorite toppings or simply crisp and cut into pieces for snacking and dipping." It could be the perfect vehicle for other seasonal favorite TJ's offerings like Fall Harvest Salsa.
Back in May of 2017, Trader Joe's introduced a similar product, Cauliflower Pizza Crust, with almost identical packing. This frozen crust was released right after the cauliflower trend started heating up, and both home cooks and professional chefs were discovering new ways to use the vegetable.
This time around, it seems like Trader Joe's is on the cutting edge of a possible new plant-based trend. As far as we know, it's the only brand that is using butternut squash to make pizza crust, and this fall, the grocery chain has introduced a few other products that use butternut squash in unique ways. If TJ's is right about this trend, we're guessing the new Butternut Squash Pizza Crust is going to be hard to keep in stock.
