Yes, it may officially be pumpkin season, but there's a whole world of gourds out there worth exploring and eating. From acorn to butternut all the way to spaghetti, supermarkets are currently filling up with every kind of squash.
But, not all squash are created equal. Some are great for easy weeknight dinners, others require a bit more love. To get the 411 on these gorgeous vegetables, we spoke with chefs who are just as excited for fall as we are. Thanks to their tips, we won't just be letting these beauties end up as centerpieces at Halloween or Friendsgiving.
The main piece of common advice? Save and roast those seeds, folks. And share them with us when you do. Ahead, here are six squashes you'll actually want to cook.