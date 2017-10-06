Story from Cooking Tips

The Ultimate Guide To Every Kind Of Squash & The Easiest Ways To Eat Them

Marshall Bright
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Yes, it may officially be pumpkin season, but there's a whole world of gourds out there worth exploring and eating. From acorn to butternut all the way to spaghetti, supermarkets are currently filling up with every kind of squash.
But, not all squash are created equal. Some are great for easy weeknight dinners, others require a bit more love. To get the 411 on these gorgeous vegetables, we spoke with chefs who are just as excited for fall as we are. Thanks to their tips, we won't just be letting these beauties end up as centerpieces at Halloween or Friendsgiving.
The main piece of common advice? Save and roast those seeds, folks. And share them with us when you do. Ahead, here are six squashes you'll actually want to cook.
Related Stories
Trader Joe's Releases Butternut Squash Pizza Crust

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series