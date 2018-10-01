"She Came. She Saw. She F*cking Voted." The midterm elections are coming (November 6 to be exact) and if you've still yet to register to vote, there's time.
According to a recent poll we conducted with CBS News, 42% of millennial women are either not registered to vote or don't know if they are and we're looking to change that. So we've joined forces with the badass women from Wildfang to design a limited edition tee and a tote with the slogan "She Came. She Saw. She F*cking Voted." Our mission? Get 100,000 first time voters to the polls and raise $100,000 for She Should Run, an organization that educates and helps women pursue political leadership roles.
Advertisement
With the U.S. at a major political crossroads, and women finding themselves still fighting for basic rights, taking action and seeking change has never been more critical. The easiest way to get on board is through your right to vote.
Help us spread the initiative to get more women to polls with our Wildfang x Refinery29 collaboration below, available for a limited time from October 1 to November 6. For each item sold, 25% of the proceeds will go towards She Should Run.
Advertisement