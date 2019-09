According to a recent poll we conducted with CBS News, 42% of millennial women are either not registered to vote or don't know if they are and we're looking to change that. So we've joined forces with the badass women from Wildfang to design a limited edition tee and a tote with the slogan "She Came. She Saw. She F*cking Voted." Our mission? Get 100,000 first time voters to the polls and raise $100,000 for She Should Run , an organization that educates and helps women pursue political leadership roles.