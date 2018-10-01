Pete Davidson’s Sparse Instagram Has Ariana Grande’s Approval

Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram (again), and fiancée Ariana Grande approves. The comedian posted a blurry polaroid of himself last night despite his reluctance to be a part of social media, and Grande cheered him on, reignighting the Instagram PDA we've been missing since Davidson left the platform.
"Hooray romano," he captioned the mysterious picture.
"Where the mixtape," Grande jokingly commented, before adding, "this is sick and ur page looks cool never post again."
Davidson's page is currently empty except for this most recent post, meaning he deleted the video of paparazzi from his initial return.
"I get it," he said of people's fascination during the Saturday Night Live season premiere this weekend. "She’s the number one pop star in the world, and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood." He also said he was not of a fan of the new fame that's come with being Grande's husband-to-be.
Advertisement
Luckily it seems like Grande's comments and jokes are making it all a bit more bearable.
Advertisement