This Week In Pariana: Pete Ditched His Old Friends After Getting Engaged To Ariana

We were given a gift this week, and it came in the form of not one, but two lengthy Pete Davidson interviews. While the comedian and fiancé of Ariana Grande has eschewed social media (aside from a brief and understandably bitter return last week), that doesn't mean he holds anything back IRL. He had a lot to say about Grande and their never-not-talked-about relationship when he appeared on Howard Stern's radio show on Sirius XM, and again on Thursday night when he spoke to Seth Meyers ahead of Saturday Night Live's season premiere.
We still don't know how SNL will handle the couple — Davidson did say that Grande herself should be on the show thanks her musical impressions ("She's way better at that shit than I am," he told Stern) — but Davidson is giving us a lot to look forward too, regardless.
As for Grande, she's still recovering from the death of her ex Mac Miller, and is using social media to process.
Ahead is everything that went down for the couple this week.