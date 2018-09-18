On Monday, Saturday Night Live announced the host and musical guest for their September 29 season premiere: Adam Driver and Kanye West. Shortly after, West revealed that that date is also when he'll be releasing his newest project, Yandhi. He posted an image on Instagram that bears a strong resemblance to the cover of his 2013 album Yeezus, and the similarity in names hints that this could be a purposeful follow up.
Def Jam Records, the parent company of Kanye's company GOOD Music, are also stoking the flames of this speculation. Consequence of Sound noticed that when Complex posited on Instagram that Yeezus 2 was possibly coming, the company responded with a handful of peeping eye emojis — saying nothing, but saying everything at the same time.
So what does this mean for Saturday Night Live? West has a bit of a history on that show, thanks to audio of a 2016 backstage outburst released by Page Six. However, the NBC stage has also been home to a number of debuts, including Cardi B's pregnant belly. Could he also bring out Chance The Rapper in honor of their upcoming collab? Announce his run for office? Admit slavery is real? The possibilities are endless.
