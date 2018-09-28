Kendall Jenner Loves This '90s Headband — & It's So Cheap

Would you ever believe that nostalgia was once considered to be a curable disease, like the common cold? People suffered so much from a misplaced, sentimental longing in the 17th and 18th centuries, that it was largely dealt with as a medical mystery for hundreds of years.
Fast forward to today and we know that nostalgia isn't fatal and we don't need a Z-pak to treat it. It's an outdated concept to consider nostalgia a malady, but it's not entirely untrue that the random, wistful affection for something is hitting hard right now in Hollywood. An academic once said that anything can trigger nostalgia — love, masturbation, landscape, even unusual food — but in 2018, it's something else: '90s headbands.
If you haven't noticed, the retro hair accessories are everywhere — mostly on Kendall Jenner. Last summer, she was spotted traveling the world in a stretchy black headband (yep, the same one you buy at CVS and use to push back your hair to wash your face) and wrote about her love for it on her website, boasting that she even rocked one on the Chanel runway in Paris. Chic and cheap!
Now, the trendsetting model has graduated to yet another '90s drugstore hair accessory, and it's one we never guessed would make a comeback: the comb headband. Keep clicking for our favorite ways to try the trend, all over again.