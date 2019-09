Meghan Markle Has Always Had An Affinity For Straight Hair —& Here's Proof

From loose buns to side-swept curls, her hairstyles fit right into the royal dress code. If you're wondering how she keeps her naturally curly hair frizz-free, it's likely due to the keratin treatments her former hairstylist Theonie Kakoulli says she gets often. “It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan," she told People . "It takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference." So even if Markle is frazzled from traveling to fulfill her royal duties, doing charity work, and dodging the constant bump watch rumors , her hair shows no signs of drama.