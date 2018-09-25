Story from Beauty

Meghan Markle Has Always Had An Affinity For Straight Hair —& Here's Proof

Jacqueline Laurean Yates
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Meghan Markle is many things — the Duchess of Sussex, a former star on hit television show Suits, an activist with feminist-leaning political views — yet with all she's got going on, it seems everyone can’t stop talking about one thing: her gorgeous hair.
From loose buns to side-swept curls, her hairstyles fit right into the royal dress code. If you're wondering how she keeps her naturally curly hair frizz-free, it's likely due to the keratin treatments her former hairstylist Theonie Kakoulli says she gets often. “It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan," she told People. "It takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference." So even if Markle is frazzled from traveling to fulfill her royal duties, doing charity work, and dodging the constant bump watch rumors, her hair shows no signs of drama.
While we don’t know exactly what Markle will do with her hair next, we are pretty sure it will be another wearable hair look that we'll want to copy. History shows that laid-back and loose has been her style in the past, but it looks like her future is leaning towards sleek and pin-straight. Take a look at hair evolution, ahead. Trust us, it’s good!
1 of 14
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.
Did you know Markle held one of those coveted cases on Deal or No Deal? Markle's headshot from back in the day shows a head full of voluminous curls. Honestly, this photo is more pageant than princess, but either way, a tiara was in her future.
2 of 14
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
Throwback! The Duchess of Sussex rocked rich copper-toned at one point in time, and the brighter highlights brought out her brown eyes.
3 of 14
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Markle was red carpet royalty with this side-swept hair moment at the London Global Gift Gala in 2013. The chignon is one of her go-to looks for both formal and casual events.
4 of 14
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images.
In 2014 Markle posed for a photo op with glossy, straight strands.
5 of 14
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images.
It's likely you won't see Markle in blue eyeshadow now that she's got a to adhere to the royal beauty rules. But we hope she'll find a reason to bring back this beautiful braid. Maybe for a day courtside watching her friend Serena Williams?
6 of 14
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage.
In 2015, Markle showed off beach wave texture for NBC’s 2015 Summer Press Day. The undone style is one she's left behind now that she has a beauty squad to rival Anne Hathaway's makeover crew from The Princess Diaries.
7 of 14
Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images.
It’s hard not to notice that Markle has an affinity for side-parted hair and soft waves. She was wearing the look back in 2016, and she still wears the effortless style today.
8 of 14
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Learning how to rock a fascinator must be a part of Royalty 101, and Markle has become a master. At the Christmas Day church service in 2017, she paired her topper with a fall weather coat and soft, layered waves.
9 of 14
Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images.
Markle’s low bun tucked under her veil during the royal wedding was timeless and classy. Her stylist Serge Normant told Daily Mail that it was "messy in a controlled way." The style was inspired by Audrey Hepburn, and it's perfect for a princess.
10 of 14
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Markle rocked a classic chignon under her elaborate hat at the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday party. The style is a sleeker version of the loose chignon that's been her signature style for years.
11 of 14
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Markle’s soft curls give us darling-next-door vibes.
12 of 14
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Even though she's got a serious job. Markle finds ways to infuse her casual aesthetic into her hair for official engagements. At the WellChild Awards, her signature low bun was dressed-down with face-framing curls.
13 of 14
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
While attending the 100 Days of Peace concert, Markle wore an Old Hollywood hairdo that was a bit more curled than we're accustomed to seeing on the royal, who tends to prefer loose waves over ringlets.
14 of 14
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Recently, Markle visited Loughborough University to play a little basketball (in heels no less), and she let her hair down and wore it blown straight.
