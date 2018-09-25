Meghan Markle Has Always Had An Affinity For Straight Hair —& Here's Proof

Meghan Markle is many things — the Duchess of Sussex, a former star on hit television show Suits, an activist with feminist-leaning political views — yet with all she's got going on, it seems everyone can’t stop talking about one thing: her gorgeous hair.
From loose buns to side-swept curls, her hairstyles fit right into the royal dress code. If you're wondering how she keeps her naturally curly hair frizz-free, it's likely due to the keratin treatments her former hairstylist Theonie Kakoulli says she gets often. “It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan," she told People. "It takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference." So even if Markle is frazzled from traveling to fulfill her royal duties, doing charity work, and dodging the constant bump watch rumors, her hair shows no signs of drama.
While we don’t know exactly what Markle will do with her hair next, we are pretty sure it will be another wearable hair look that we'll want to copy. History shows that laid-back and loose has been her style in the past, but it looks like her future is leaning towards sleek and pin-straight. Take a look at hair evolution, ahead. Trust us, it’s good!
It's likely you won't see Markle in blue eyeshadow now that she's got a to adhere to the royal beauty rules. But we hope she'll find a reason to bring back this beautiful braid. Maybe for a day courtside watching her friend Serena Williams?
Markle’s low bun tucked under her veil during the royal wedding was timeless and classy. Her stylist Serge Normant told Daily Mail that it was "messy in a controlled way." The style was inspired by Audrey Hepburn, and it's perfect for a princess.
Markle rocked a classic chignon under her elaborate hat at the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday party. The style is a sleeker version of the loose chignon that's been her signature style for years.
Recently, Markle visited Loughborough University to play a little basketball (in heels no less), and she let her hair down and wore it blown straight.
