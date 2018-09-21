What Ivanka Did This Week: Spacing Out & Complaining About Kavanaugh
Monday, September 17
• Ivanka participated in the inaugural meeting of the President’s National Council for the American Worker (transcript here). The initiative focuses on "reskilling" over 4.3 million workers and offering them new jobs. "[S]ome of the best examples we’ve seen is when the employers reach into the vocational schools and reach into the high schools, and develop curriculums and then employ the student right on the other end," she said, adding that she wants to make sure "every dollar that’s spent of taxpayer money" on workforce initiatives is actually going toward training people and getting them jobs.
As unemployment rates fall to historic lows & wages rise, the Council’s mission is to develop a National Workforce Strategy so that students + workers are equipped with the skills they need to secure great jobs and ensure that no American is left behind in our booming economy! https://t.co/3Bgctr7R7B— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 17, 2018
Tuesday, September 18
Wednesday, September 19
• Unlike her father, Ivanka detests conflict. That's why she's reportedly been telling him to drop embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, behind the scenes. Increasingly worried about impeachment, Ivanka seems to be trying to play nice with Democrats. Her dad, however, doesn't appear to be listening: On Friday morning, he cast doubt on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh.
Thursday, September 20
• Her tweets about the "BOOMING" economy are starting to sound like the slogans on government-propaganda posters...
• It's announced that Ivanka will speak at the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City, which will take place during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Aimed at discussing "pressing global issues," the summit will also include Jennifer Lawrence, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, among others.
• In what was undoubtedly the highlight of Ivanka's week, she visited the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston for yet another photo op and got to live out her astronaut dreams. "I always wanted to be an astronaut!" she told the International Space Station crew. Sen. Ted Cruz was there, too.
Ivanka toured a full-sized replica of the International Space Station, met some high schoolers who "will bring us back to the moon," and high-fived a space suit. Moon emojis abounded.
Dream realized! Great day at @NASA’s @SpaceCenterHou with Administrator @JimBridenstine checking out new tech + innovations and meeting with students, our future scientists and astronauts, who will bring us back to the moon ? ? pic.twitter.com/ATUNyhWXVX— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 21, 2018
After touring a mock-up of the ISS, @IvankaTrump checks out the space suits. pic.twitter.com/SiENBABbQM— Stephen Morgan Fox 26 (@StephenOnFOX) September 20, 2018
Great seeing the extraordinary work being done by the talented team at @NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston today!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 21, 2018
?? ? pic.twitter.com/JpRAk620ov
• Ivanka exchanged pleasantries with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who said, "Ivanka, I think you very kind and nice person. When I see you on TV and the news, my mood improves and rises." Ivanka laughed and responded, "That's very kind of you to say! Thank you so much!"
I should let everyone know, too, that @IvankaTrump will not be making any remarks or answering any questions. This tour largely is a massive photo op opportunity. @NASA_Johnson— Alex Stuckey (@alexdstuckey) September 20, 2018
.@IvankaTrump almost ran the press over with the robot @NASA_Johnson— Alex Stuckey (@alexdstuckey) September 20, 2018
Friday, September 21
• On Friday, Ivanka is scheduled to attend a GOP fundraiser in Dallas for which ticket prices range from $2,500 per person to $50,000 per couple.
• She's also planning to visit a Walmart in the Dallas suburbs to see how the company trains its workers.
