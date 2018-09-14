Story from Politics

What Ivanka Did This Week: Apple-Picking & Worrying About Impeachment

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.

Natalie Gontcharova
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Sunday, September 9
• Ivanka, Jared, and little Theodore took a family photo while apple-picking on Rosh Hashanah and wished everyone a happy Jewish New Year.
Monday, September 10
• Nothing to report.
Tuesday, September 11
• Nothing to report.
Wednesday, September 12
• Ivanka, once again, touted job creation. She also tweeted a warning about Hurricane Florence.
Thursday, September 13
• Between the anonymous New York Times op-ed everyone is speculating about, Bob Woodward's book Fear, and the upcoming midterm election in which Democrats are predicted to make gains, the mood in the White House is tense and Ivanka Trump is increasingly worried her father will be impeached, Vanity Fair reported.
• We reported that you can apparently buy Ivanka and Jared Kushner's birthday card to Hope Hicks, and the couple's wedding book souvenir, on eBay.
• Ivanka tweeted about the 34 Medal of Honor recipients whom the president praised at the White House.
Friday, September 14
• Nothing to report.
