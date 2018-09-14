What Ivanka Did This Week: Apple-Picking & Worrying About Impeachment
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Sunday, September 9
• Ivanka, Jared, and little Theodore took a family photo while apple-picking on Rosh Hashanah and wished everyone a happy Jewish New Year.
Happy New Year to Jewish people all over the world!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 9, 2018
Shana tova u’metuka! #RoshHashanah ?? pic.twitter.com/vi4qBDqdQi
Monday, September 10
• Nothing to report.
Tuesday, September 11
• Nothing to report.
Wednesday, September 12
• Ivanka, once again, touted job creation. She also tweeted a warning about Hurricane Florence.
For everyone in the path of #Florence: Please heed the advice of state and local officials, check on your neighbors and find safe shelter https://t.co/kXwZTttRJM. Follow @RedCross and @fema for preparedness tips!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 12, 2018
Thursday, September 13
• Between the anonymous New York Times op-ed everyone is speculating about, Bob Woodward's book Fear, and the upcoming midterm election in which Democrats are predicted to make gains, the mood in the White House is tense and Ivanka Trump is increasingly worried her father will be impeached, Vanity Fair reported.
• We reported that you can apparently buy Ivanka and Jared Kushner's birthday card to Hope Hicks, and the couple's wedding book souvenir, on eBay.
• Ivanka tweeted about the 34 Medal of Honor recipients whom the president praised at the White House.
Last night 34 #MedalOfHonor recipients joined us @WhiteHouse. As we express our gratitude for their remarkable acts of bravery and courage in the face of adversity, we are reminded of the sacrifice our men + women in uniform make daily to protect our country & ensure our freedom. pic.twitter.com/4jppo0qIJK— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 13, 2018
Friday, September 14
• Nothing to report.
