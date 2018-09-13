If you scout eBay for long enough, you will find all kinds of curious genres of memorabilia. One of them, as it turns out, is Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's personal items. We have no idea why someone would want to own, say, a book from the couple's wedding, but it's likely the bidders fall into one of two categories: 1) Trump superfans or 2) investors with a little cash to burn who are banking on this stuff being worth a LOT more in the future.
The first item we spotted was a monogrammed prayer book from Ivanka and Jared's wedding. White leather with glossy pages, it contains prayers and Shabbat songs, and the starting bid is $1,500. The book contains personal letters and is inscribed with family names. The seller is choosing not to go public with their identity, but says the book is in new condition and that you can tell it's authentic by the content of the letters.
(We have to wonder how this Javanka relic surfaced: Did a guest decide to throw away their expensive-looking souvenir after the wedding? Did someone then fish the book out of the trash?)
If owning a piece of Ivanka and Jared's love story isn't enough for you, another seller is offering a real-life birthday note to former White House communications director Hope Hicks from the couple, dated October 21, 2016 — right before the fateful election. Written on Ivanka Trump stationery in the first daughter's handwriting (we checked — no one else in the world makes their D's this huge), it reads, "Dear Hope! Happy happy birthday! We hope that the year to come brings you lots of love, laughter + adventure — and a big win next month! Love, Jared + Ivanka."
The bid for this piece of paper starts at $799.
The highest-priced of the personal items we found was what's advertised as Jared Kushner's high school yearbook, which you can own for $18,000 (or you can, you know, buy a car, or feed your family for several months). The seller states that this "exceedingly rare" book did not actually belong to Jared Kushner, but does contain his senior photo and varsity basketball photo.
We'll be on the lookout for more Ivanka and Jared paraphernalia from the internet, so stay tuned.
