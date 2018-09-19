What A Breakup Looks Like, According To Your Favorite Actresses

In the early days of the project, Cronenberg would present potential participants with a handmade flip-book of the book's first photoshoot, which featured Toronto-based actress Christine Horne. Since the project was highly unusual, some actresses were initially wary of participating. "They said, 'I don't do photoshoots. I’m not a good model.' Cronenberg quickly worked to dispel those worries. "I was like great, don’t worry about it. You don't have to model. You don't have to pose. You just have to act. They loved being able to act and improvise with a story we had, and not having the pressure of nailing dialogue and hitting all their marks. It’s like a theater exercise."