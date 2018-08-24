Clarkson actually helped get the script to Mortimer, who is married to actor Alessandro Nivola, Clarkson's co-star on the Broadway run of The Elephant Man. "Every time I've seen Emily on a screen, I just fell in love with her," Coixet said about her lead actress. "I love her sweetness and her honesty, and her truth. We had an instant connection. We talk about life, love, Champagne, dance, pain, loveliness, fun things, very deep things. She has a Masters in Russian literature. You see some actors and you think, probably they are good, but they look like they never really read a book in their life — except scripts. I want my actors involved in the context, and what's behind the script."