Happy Fourth of July! Go eat a hot dog! Yay! Fireworks are in order!
Now that we've addressed the month, let's talk about Netflix's newest additions. The streaming site is feeling particularly generous this month, adding a number of popular films to its database. There's Happy Gilmore as well as Spanglish — so that's two Adam Sandler movies for you, Glen Coco. Later, Blue Valentine, the saddest movie to ever feature cunnilingus, will make it to Netflix. And then, the best news of all: The Princess Diaries will arrive. Shut up!
Then, per usual, Netflix will introduce a host of original shows and movies. July will see the debut of The Comedy Lineup, a series of 15-minute specials from comedians around the country. The second season of Anne with an E will arrive, as will Debby Ryan's new show Insatiable, about a pageant queen's struggles to fit in.
Ahead, the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix this July.
