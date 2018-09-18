Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Life is an unpredictable journey, and perhaps no one knows that better than Jessica Simpson. The singer and fashion designer announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are expecting their third child together. And to think it seemed like just yesterday she was sitting on a couch with Nick Lachey wondering if her tuna was actually a "chicken by the sea."
Simpson shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with a little girl over three posts on Instagram on Tuesday with the help of her two kids, Ace Knute and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, and two very large balloons.
"SURPRISE... This little baby girl will make us a family of five," she captioned a photo of her kiddos releasing dozens of pink balloons into the air. "We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."
A couple hours later, she posted a shot of herself holding her pregnant belly while wearing a bohemian dress and oversized sunglasses. Her sweet caption read, "My Baby Love."
The news was a bit of a shock for fans who assumed Simpson was done growing her family. Last fall, she told Ellen DeGeneres during an incredibly uncomfortable interview that she had gotten an IUD and that "nothing's gonna get in that uterus." To clear things up a bit, she added, "I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third. They're too cute... you can't top that." Sounds like she was up for the challenge, after all!
