Jessica Simpson Hilariously Nails Whole Foods On The Chicken Or Tuna Question

It's been 14 years since Jessica Simpson sat on her couch with a bowl of Chicken Of The Sea and dared to ask the question, "Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?” So many people laughed at Simpson for not knowing it was tuna. Of course, it's Simpson, now the owner of a billion dollar company, who is laughing all the way to the bank for her Newlyweds gaffe.
Today, though, Simpson got some vindication against all those who mocked her for thinking Chicken Of The Sea actually had chicken in it. Today, Jessica Simpson got the last laugh at Whole Foods' expense.
Advertisement
See Whole Foods had to recall its chicken salad after employees had discovered it contained tuna instead. According to Time, Willow Tree Poultry Farm recalled 440 pounds of buffalo chicken salad that were shipped to Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.
While Whole Foods is urging anyone who bought the 12.5-ounce individual packets of chicken salad that actually contain tuna to the store or simply throw it out, Simpson couldn't help but make a joke. A pretty perfect joke, if you ask us.
Simpson posted a screenshot of a headline reading "Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna" to Instagram. The caption was, wait for it: "It happens to the best of us @wholefoods."
Jessica Simpson for the win.
Of course, Simpson has always gotten a laugh at her tuna blunder. Last year, Simpson posted a meme of a chicken sitting in the sea that read "Maybe Jessica Simpson was on to something?”
After this Whole Foods debacle, you honestly have to wonder.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement