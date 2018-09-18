17 Natural Hair Looks That Stole The Emmys Spotlight

As award show nominees and winners get more diverse, so does the beauty on the red carpet. Each season, more of our favorite actresses bring beautiful natural hair to the forefront, giving us gorgeous hair inspiration to save on Instagram and pin on Pinterest.
At the 2018 Emmy Awards, leading ladies like Issa Rae and Samira Wiley proved that Black hair is, indeed, spotlight-stealing — no matter how you style it. There were twisted buns, sculpted pompadours, bedazzled box braids, and curly top knots that work on a variety of curly and coily hair types.
So whether your texture is 4c or you vacillate between curly and straight, there’s a hairstyle from the Emmys red carpet for you to try at home. Check out some of our favorite natural looks ahead.