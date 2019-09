Padma Lakshmi Recycled Her Emmys Dress

“I’m excited to wear this beautiful J. Mendel dress again,” Lakshmi told People on Monday. “I think in this day and age we should stop sending the message to young women and girls that we all have these endless closets of clothes we never wear more than once, especially on a red carpet.” She continues: “The hours that it takes, the artisans’ labor and the gorgeous fabrics all deserve to be worn again and treasured. It seems wasteful not to enjoy these dresses.”