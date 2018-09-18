Padma Lakshmi Recycled Her Emmys Dress

Tiffany Haddish isn't the only celebrity who is determined to get her money's worth when she wears a fancy gown. Just like Haddish justified spending so much money on her white Versace dress by wearing it at every damn chance she got, Padma Lakshmi isn't above repeating a look for the sake of sustainable fashion.
Lakshmi walked the Emmys red carpet on Monday night wearing a red J. Mendel gown with a high slit up the side. But this wasn't the first time we saw the Top Chef host in the dress: She wore it last October at the Vogue India Women of the Year Awards in Mumbai.
“I’m excited to wear this beautiful J. Mendel dress again,” Lakshmi told People on Monday. “I think in this day and age we should stop sending the message to young women and girls that we all have these endless closets of clothes we never wear more than once, especially on a red carpet.” She continues: “The hours that it takes, the artisans’ labor and the gorgeous fabrics all deserve to be worn again and treasured. It seems wasteful not to enjoy these dresses.”
Lakshmi completed the look with a a blue ribbon pinned to her hip to show her support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), for which she is an ambassador. Lakshmi told Elle.com at the Emmys last year that the decision to work with the organization was “pretty easy, because I’m seeing what’s going on in our political climate and it’s scary.”
Lakshmi continued: “I came to this country as an immigrant myself, and I think it’s important we remember that America is what it is because we’re a nation of immigrants. It’s also important for America to keep our word.” Not only is she on the right side of history, but she’s doing it in sustainable fashion.
